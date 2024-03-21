Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares to Split on Friday, March 29th

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, March 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Capcom has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

