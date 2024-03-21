Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $329,179,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.82. 1,247,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

