Cara Schembri Sells 47,419 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Cara Schembri sold 47,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $16,596.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,721.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cara Schembri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Cara Schembri sold 6,931 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $3,396.19.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 720.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Articles

