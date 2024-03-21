Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,199. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

