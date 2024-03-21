Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $20.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

