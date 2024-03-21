Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Buys 19,044 Shares of Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 19,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,426.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,073,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,644,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,703. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

