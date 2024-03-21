Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,363. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.42 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

