Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,218.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.9 %

CAT stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.32. 1,241,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $364.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

