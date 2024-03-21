Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %

CAT stock traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.87. 1,059,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $363.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.