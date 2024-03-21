Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

CLRB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 288,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,484. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 307,006 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.