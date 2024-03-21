Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Europe from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $90.67 on Monday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

