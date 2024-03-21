CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

