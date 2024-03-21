CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.58.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
