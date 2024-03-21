CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lowered by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.