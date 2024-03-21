CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 361,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,959,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 80,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.30. 2,472,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $64,513,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

