CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.40

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$160.40 and last traded at C$159.02, with a volume of 39196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$159.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.82.

CGI Price Performance

About CGI

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.17.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

