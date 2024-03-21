Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.57 billion, a PE ratio of 345.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

