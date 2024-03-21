Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $207,000 in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

