Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHV stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

