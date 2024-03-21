Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $18,228,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

ADI opened at $194.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

