Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $426.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $327.08 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.