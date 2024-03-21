Chardan Capital Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s previous close.
TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 867,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
