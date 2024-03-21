Chardan Capital Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $553.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 867,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

