Cheelee 1-Day Volume Tops $6.41 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $325.90 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for $16.85 or 0.00025374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 17.00696367 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,112,428.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

