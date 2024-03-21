Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 332,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 48,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.13. 25,230,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,722,691. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

