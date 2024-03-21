Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

