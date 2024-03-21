Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $479.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $480.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

