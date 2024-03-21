Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average is $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

