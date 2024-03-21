Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,621,336,000 after buying an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,257,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,671,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,435 shares of company stock worth $51,145,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0 %

ARES opened at $133.48 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

