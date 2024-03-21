Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

