Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

