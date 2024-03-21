Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

