Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.