Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 160 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $4,594,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $64,513,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

