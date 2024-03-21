Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

GPK stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

