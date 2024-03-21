Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 45 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.01 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

