Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

