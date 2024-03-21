Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.