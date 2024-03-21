Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

CVX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.94. 3,333,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04. The stock has a market cap of $287.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

