Chewy’s (CHWY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.18.
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
