Chewy’s (CHWY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
