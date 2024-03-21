Christopher M. Powell Sells 17,500 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $380.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

