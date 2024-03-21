CIBC Raises Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.81 on Monday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The company has a market cap of C$208.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

