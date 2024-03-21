CIBC Raises Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Quarterhill
Quarterhill Trading Down 2.2 %
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quarterhill
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.