CIC Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $202.69. 1,033,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

