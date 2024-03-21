CIC Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

