CIC Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.49. 821,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,832. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

