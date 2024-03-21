CIC Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,639 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.