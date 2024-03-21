CIC Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $774.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,855. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $736.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.