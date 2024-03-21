CIC Wealth LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.9% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.83. The stock had a trading volume of 666,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.