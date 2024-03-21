CIC Wealth LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.20. 3,542,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

