CIC Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after buying an additional 1,620,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

