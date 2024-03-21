CIC Wealth LLC Purchases 32 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $525.41. 2,301,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day moving average of $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

